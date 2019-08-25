Weather

Chicago Park District issues swim ban for 25 area beaches

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District has issued a swim ban for 25 Chicago area beaches.

The ban is in effect for the following beaches:
12th Street, 57th Street, 63rd Street, Calumet, Foster,Hartigan Helen Doria, Howard, Humboldt, Lane, Leone, Loyola, Margaret T. Burroughs, Marion Mahony Griffin, Montrose, North Avenue, North Shore, Oak Street, Oakwood, Ohio Street, Osterman, Rainbow, Rogers, South Shore, and Tobey Prinz.

There is also a Lake Michigan swim ban out of Lake County.

The ban comes after Chicago Fire officials said two people were pulled out of the lake at Fullerton beach around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, where one person was transported to St. Joseph's in critical condition. The other person refused treatment, according to officials.

The two people were not connected to the triathlon.

Organizers for the Chicago Triathlon also decided to cancel the swimming portion of the race due to hazardous swim conditions.

According to Waukegan Fire officials, crews performed two other water rescues Sunday morning on Lake Michigan where a man was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

The National Weather Service issued a rip current warning for Lake Michigan until Saturday afternoon, but that doesn't mean it's safe to return to the water.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagocook countylake countybeachesswimmingbanchicago park district
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Athletes compete in duathlon, swimming portion canceled
15 rescued from capsized boat, jet ski on Lake Michigan
Man missing in Lincoln Park lagoon after trying to save dog, fire officials say
Fmr Congressman Joe Walsh to take on Trump in GOP primary
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers Sunday afternoon
14 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Chicago police team up with MADD to curb drunk driving
Show More
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck retires from NFL
Florida golfer unfazed as alligator strolls by course
Parents accused of assaulting boy found in daughter's closet
WATCH: Good Samaritans rescue victims from rollover crash on Bishop Ford
West Loop supper club puts spin on traditional dishes
More TOP STORIES News