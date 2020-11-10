tropical weather

Subtropical Storm Theta becomes record-breaking 29th named storm in 2020 Atlantic season

Subtropical Storm Theta formed in the northeast Atlantic Monday evening, breaking the record for most named storms in an Atlantic hurricane season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Theta developed in the northeast Atlantic after 10 p.m.

Theta is the 29th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. It breaks the single season record for most named storms previously held by the 2005 hurricane season.

The subtropical storm is moving east at 15 mph.

Theta currently has wind gusts up to 65 mph and is located 995 miles southwest of the Azores.



Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in the Florida Keys Monday after striking Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertropical weatheroceansweather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL WEATHER
Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida
3 dead as Zeta bringing gusty winds, heavy rain to southeast
Hurricane Zeta hits Louisiana with flooding, power outages
Hurricane Warning in effect for Gulf Coast as Zeta closes in
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker tightens restrictions as IL reports 10,573 new cases
Police chase ends in Plainfield crash; 3 officers hurt
Teen charged with buying rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse used in Kenosha unrest
IL COVID-19 contact tracing trouble revealed in data investigation
Report: Tony La Russa charged with DUI stemming from Feb. arrest
2 killed in Algonquin home ID'd; suspect arrested in Colorado
FDA gives emergency OK to Lilly's antibody treatment for COVID-19
Show More
Boy, 7, fatally struck by vehicle in Oak Lawn: police
2 killed, another man wounded in Humboldt Park shooting: police
Barr OKs DOJ election probes despite little evidence of fraud
Kamala Harris' sorority sisters celebrate historic win
43 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News