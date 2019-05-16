Chicago Weather: Tornado warning in effect for Kendall, LaSalle counties

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5303499" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area could experience some strong storms Thursday afternoon and evening, with the potential for some to become severe.A Tornado Warning has been issued for Kendall and LaSalle counties until 12:30 p.m.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Kane, Kendall and DeKalb counties until 12:15 p.m.The first round of storms is expected to approach northern Illinois between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., though any storms that develop will be more isolated in nature, ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said. These storms are expected to weaken as they approach the area.These storms will likely not become severe, however, any storm that develops could produce a brief surge in strong winds.Temperatures will rise to near 80 degrees Thursday afternoon, which will fuel the potential for severe storms during the evening hours.The best chance for severe storms to develop will be between 6 p.m. and midnight, Butler said. The primary threat with any storms that develop will be large hail and high winds.After the storms roll through, Friday morning will be foggy and much cooler with highs only in the 50s.