VIDEO: Beachgoers form human chain in NC to save swimmers

ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann explains how to survive a rip current.

Viewer video sent to ABC11 shows beachgoers in North Carolina forming a human chain to try to pull people out of the rough waters.Emerald Isle town officials said a 41-year-old man drowned. He was pulled from the ocean around 2:30 p.m., and although crews tried to revive him, they were unsuccessful.Morehead City fire officials confirmed there were multiple water rescues Wednesday between Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach due to strong rip currents.Red flags remain in place at the beach and authorities are encouraging people to stay out of the water.