Weather

Weather Sketchers for week of November 25

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy Butler's Weather Sketchers air on ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather sketchers
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's body found in burning car in Andersonville
2 teens in custody, 1 at large in fatal shooting of Portage woman
Mother of Naperville student targeted in racist Craigslist ad speaks out
Indiana University professor accused of sending racist, sexist tweets
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Woman who encouraged boyfriend's suicide pleads not guilty
Woman rescues girl, 4, as train barrels toward them in west suburb
Show More
US Census 2020: Myths and scams you should know
Puppy loses ear after grooming appointment at Petco
Storms may disrupt Thanksgiving holiday travel
City to light Christmas tree in Millennium Park Friday
Jose Abreu agrees to 3-year, $50 million contract with White Sox
More TOP STORIES News