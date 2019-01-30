WEATHER

What is a snow squall? What to know about the weather phenomenon that can 'make roads a sheet of ice in minutes'

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what defines a snow squall, also known as a ''whiteout,'' according to AccuWeather. (Shutterstock)

The polar vortex isn't the only weather phenomenon that has people talking this morning. "Snow squalls" are popping up in the Northeast and elsewhere.


So what are they? Often referred to as a whiteout, a "snow squall" is a sudden, moderately heavy snowfall that blows snow and strong surface winds, suddenly reducing visibility, AccuWeather explains.

Though the snow accumulation is not typically significant because they are so brief, snow squalls can create dangerous driving conditions due to visibility issues and quickly-forming ice.

Snow squalls actually have similarities to the types of thunderstorms you usually see in the summer, AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno explained.

"A snow squall is similar to a summertime thunderstorm in that it can have heavy bouts of precipitation in a short period of time and strong, gusty winds," he said, "except instead of getting rain, you're getting snow. And when you get heavy snow and wind, you could reduce visibility and make roads a sheet of ice in minutes."

MORE WINTER WEATHER STORIES
Here are the things that define a blizzard

What is a polar vortex?

Driving on black ice: Tips to avoid the hidden road dangers

How to safely drive in snow
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherwatercooleru.s. & worldsnowsnowstormsnow stormtrending
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Warning in effect for dangerous cold
Here's how planes get de-iced
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
More Weather
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Warning in effect for dangerous cold
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, dangerously cold Wednesday
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Mom charged after leaving kids in car in single digit temperatures
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl LIII goes into OT
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
Man pleads guilty to 8 murders, hiding bodies in planters
Authorities examine cellphone of Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect
Show More
115 in a 35: Woman accused of speeding on snowy road
Here's how planes get de-iced
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
More News