When is the peak of hurricane season?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hurricane Season for the Atlantic runs from June 1 thru November 30. But the vast majority of tropical storms and hurricanes occur between August 1 and November 1.

The peak of the hurricane season is September 11. The first 15 days of September, climatologically, is the most active time for Hurricanes and tropical storms.

In terms of percentages, September is the most active month with 34% of named storms occurring in that month. August follows next with 27% of named storms.

