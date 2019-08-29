How often does a hurricane make landfall?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking at data provided by NOAA, we can look at the average number of years between hurricanes making landfall within 50 miles of any one location.
The map above in the video clip shows the average number of years between hurricane landfalls at different locations across the Gulf Coast and the East Coast.
The video clip also shows the average number of years between major land falling hurricanes which are Cat. 3 hurricanes with winds greater than 110 mph.
