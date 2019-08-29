Weather: Like It or Not

How often does a hurricane make landfall?

WEATHER: Like It or Not!
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking at data provided by NOAA, we can look at the average number of years between hurricanes making landfall within 50 miles of any one location.

The map above in the video clip shows the average number of years between hurricane landfalls at different locations across the Gulf Coast and the East Coast.

The video clip also shows the average number of years between major land falling hurricanes which are Cat. 3 hurricanes with winds greater than 110 mph.

RELATED:


When is the peak hurricane season?


How does a hurricane form?


Lightning safety tips



What is the difference between a funnel cloud and a tornado?


Which is worse: Watch or Warning?


How do tornadoes form?



What is a microburst?


What is an outflow boundary?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherweather: like it or not
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER: LIKE IT OR NOT
WEATHER: Like It or Not!
When is the peak of hurricane season?
How does a hurricane form?
How does a lake breeze form?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver flees after 1 killed, 3 hospitalized in West Loop crash, police say
Vigil to be held in Dolton for Chicago HS student killed in shooting
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida after passing Puerto Rico
Girl, 2, killed after temporary walls fell over at Orland Park mall store ID'd
Jussie Smollett PR firm: 'Every iota' of actor's claim true
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, Thursday with scattered storms in evening
Mayor, CPS to celebrate record-high graduation increase
Show More
Missing Joliet girl found dead in Des Plaines River
63rd Street Beach drum circle has been creating community through music for 40 years
Woman pleads guilty to shooting man in head on Facebook Live
PROGRAM NOTE: Mayor Lightfoot's State of the City Address
Teen battling cancer at NC hospital reunited with mom
More TOP STORIES News