Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for freezing drizzle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the Chicago area for freezing drizzle Wednesday morning.

The advisory is in effect for Cook, DuPage, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle , Lake (Ill.) until noon.

The northwest suburbs will likely be the hardest hit, according to the National Weather Service.

Slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible, and hazardous conditions could affect the Wednesday morning commute.

Motorists are advised to slow down while traveling, especially on untreated surfaces.

Crews were still working at the beginning of the week to clean up the mess left behind as heavy rain, whipping winds and high waves pounded the Chicago area over the weekend.

