Husband surprises wife of 60 years with renewed proposal at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A couple who married 60 years ago but, according to their daughter, "still act like newlyweds," reiterated their commitment to each other at Disney World in Florida on February 18 after the 85-year-old Ted proposed once again to his bride, Dorris.

The heartwarming moment was captured by Ted and Dorris's daughter, Terri Ellett, who told Storyful that her parents, who married in 1963, were still very much in love.

"They hold hands, kiss, snuggle like kids," Terri said. Both also loved Disney and visited Disney parks on a regular basis, she added.

In the sweet video, Dorris is seen with a large group of people posing for a photo. When the participants scatter, Dorris turns around to find Ted down on one knee.

Ellett, who planned the visit to Disney World, posted the footage on Facebook with the caption, "This last trip was personally a wonderful experience ... with family members surprising my parents, to my dad asking my mom to renew their vows after 60 years ... truly the greatest feels."

