State cannabis industry has long way to go to achieve true social equity: Illinois Answers Project

The state's attempt to level the playing field in the cannabis industry seems to be hitting a brick wall, according to Illinois Answers Project

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois' attempt to level the playing field in the cannabis industry seems to be hitting a brick wall.

Since last November, more than two dozen operators have won social equity dispensary licenses, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. The licenses, designed to create space in the industry for entrepreneurs from disadvantaged backgrounds, have stalled for two years amid a flurry of administrative foul-ups and lawsuits targeting the state's licensing system.

Illinois is finally issuing some new dispensary licenses, but small dispensary owners and their advocates say state leaders have a long way to go to achieve true social equity. Entrepreneurs with marijuana-related criminal histories still face legal barriers, and tight regulations on independent pot growers and truckers are causing bottlenecks for dispensary owners who depend on local product. Meanwhile, high interest rates and restrictions on fundraising are also putting extra burdens on operators.

The Illinois Answers Project took a closer look at the rocky rollout of Illinois' legalization of marijuana. You can read more on their report at illnoisanswers.org.