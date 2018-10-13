Weekend violence: 5 shot, 1 killed in shootings since Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Six people have been shot, one fatally, since Friday evening, according to Chicago Police.

Early Saturday morning, a 53-year-old man was found shot in the back on a sidewalk in the 10700 block of South Indiana Avenue. The victim was taken to Roseland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Just after midnight Saturday, a male driver was shot in the arm by a driver in another car in the 4300 block of South Wentworth Avenue. The victim is in stable condition.

On Friday, three people were shot at approximately 11:24 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Damen Avenue by an unknown person in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee. A 27-year-old man was struck in the arm and taken to the hospital, while a 19-year-old man's hand was grazed.

The third victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition after being wounded in the abdomen.

Earlier Friday, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg while walking in the 5200 block of West Le Moyne Street by someone in a car. The victim is in stable condition.

All of the incidents remain under investigation.
