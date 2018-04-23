'We're going to see Jesus:' Woman allegedly set car on fire while inside with 3 children, cops say

Woman arrested after setting car on fire with children inside. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A mother is in custody after she set a car on fire while inside with her three children, police said.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing the mother trying to set the car on fire in the 4300 block of W. Orem.

The woman's three children -- ages 9, 11, and 13 -- were inside.

A witness told investigators that the woman revved up the engine until it caught fire.

The witness intervened and the woman fled on foot with the children, Houston police said.

According to police, the woman made remarks that "we are going to go see Jesus."


She was eventually captured and taken into custody by Harris County Pct. 7 deputies.

The children were unharmed. A mental health evaluation has been ordered for the woman.

HFD Arson is investigating.
