3-year-old girl shot in West Englewood returns home from hospital to welcome parade

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 3-year-old girl who survived a shooting in West Englewood last month has returned home from the hospital Saturday.Community leaders and Chicago police gathered in the afternoon to give Deyana Taylor a welcome home parade.Deyana was struck in the chest by a bullet as she played with other children in a front yard near 70th and Damen on June 30.Deyana's mother told ABC7 that she's recovering, but still a little shaken up."Her left side, she can't really use her arm yet, but it's coming back," her mother said.No one is in custody yet for the shooting.