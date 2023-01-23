Westmont, IL restaurant week explores village's international food flair with dining deals

It's not all about restaurant week in Chicago

It's not all about Chicago Restaurant Week 2023. Westmont is putting on its own event, with special menus and dining deals.

WESTMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- All the talk has been about Chicago's restaurant week, but there's also delicious food out in the western suburbs.

Westmont Restaurant Week is happening now, with 23 restaurants offering special menus and dining deals.

The DuPage County town is about 23 miles west of the city.

It's known for its international food flair.

Stephen Fleck and Jay Rushford joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about the event. They're owners of two different restaurants.

Rushford owns Uncle Bub's BBQ, and Fleck owns Dolce's Restaurant and Wine Bar.

Westmont Restaurant Week runs through Sunday.

Visit westmontchamber.com for more information.