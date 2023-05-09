Vacation does not have to include traveling to faraway places.

National Travel and Tourism Week: Sustainable travel ideas from Illinois Office of Tourism

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is just a few weeks left of school, which means it's time to start making summer plans.

Vacation does not have to include traveling to faraway places.

The Illinois Office of Tourism is promoting National Travel and Tourism week by sharing several sustainable getaways and eco-friendly ideas around the state.

Marla Cichowski, spokesperson for the Illinois Office of Tourism, came to the ABC7 Chicago studio.

Cichowski said that families are making travel plans that are good for the environment.

One of the vacation ideas from the Illinois Office of Tourism is a Route 66 road trip for electric vehicles. There are at least 13 charging stations along the route in Illinois.

Another way to have a sustainable vacation is staying in "upcycled lodging," you can find unique homes and rental places from re-worked grain silos to hobbit-inspired homes.

For even more sustainable travel ideas ahead of your Illinois getaway, visit EnjoyIllinois.com.