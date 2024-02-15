What's up in the sky and beyond for February?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Understanding the Universe" is a new ABC 7 Eyewitness News streaming show series.

Adler Planetarium Astrophysicist Michael Zevin stopped by the studio to help us better understand the universe.

Zevin spoke about the February night sky, sunspots, solar activity and the upcoming solar eclipse.

The astrophysicist also spoke about the sights and sounds of Cosmic Rhythms, a new show that explains the universe through dance.

Cosmic Rhythms debuted on Wednesday, February 14th and will be shown every Wednesday at the Adler through April 17.

To find tickets to Cosmic Rhythms, click here.