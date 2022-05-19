'Period Poverty': Organization works to alleviate lack of access to feminine products for teens

By Tony Smith
EMBED <>More Videos

Organization working to alleviate 'period poverty'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 'Period Poverty' is the lack of access to adequate menstrual supplies.

Candor Health Education, a not-for-profit, is trying to combat this insufficiency with a drive.

Candor Health Education executive director Barb Thayer joined ABC7 to discuss their end-of-school-year campaign. She said she hopes to send Chicago student girls home with enough feminine products for the summer.

A 2019 study shows almost 2/3 of low-income women in the U.S. could not afford menstrual products in the last year, while nearly half sometimes had to choose between buying food or menstrual products.

For more information on how to help combat 'Period Poverty,' visit the Candor Health Education website.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CPD officer shoots, critically injures 13-year-old carjacking suspect
NY high court to determine if Bronx Zoo elephant is a person
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
Markham police investigating how elderly woman ended up in vacant home
CDC advisory panel greenlights booster shots for children ages 5 to 11
WI man eats Big Mac every day for 50 years
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their first child
Show More
Illinois reports 7,555 new COVID cases, 15 deaths
FTC warns about baby formula scams on the rise amid shortage
6 injured in explosion as crews battle WI construction company fire
ISP combating expressway shootings with new technology, tactics
Chicago Weather: Much warmer Thursday
More TOP STORIES News