'Period Poverty': Organization works to alleviate lack of access to feminine products for teens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 'Period Poverty' is the lack of access to adequate menstrual supplies.
Candor Health Education, a not-for-profit, is trying to combat this insufficiency with a drive.
Candor Health Education executive director Barb Thayer joined ABC7 to discuss their end-of-school-year campaign. She said she hopes to send Chicago student girls home with enough feminine products for the summer.
A 2019 study shows almost 2/3 of low-income women in the U.S. could not afford menstrual products in the last year, while nearly half sometimes had to choose between buying food or menstrual products.
For more information on how to help combat 'Period Poverty,' visit the Candor Health Education website.
