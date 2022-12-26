Ronald McDonald House Charities helps parents of sick kids with life's necessities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Life necessities like a place to sleep and a place to shower become second thought when caring for a sick child in the hospital.

The Locke family knows this.

When baby Rose needed critical care the day after she was born, Ronald McDonald House Charities allowed her parents to stay close to Lurie Children's Hospital.

Andy and Lauren Locke, along with Holly Buckendahl, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicago and northwest Indiana, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about what Ronald McDonald House has to offer.

