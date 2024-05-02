Broadway in Chicago presents Bluey's Big Play at the Auditorium Theatre

Looking for family things do in Chicago this weekend? Bluey's Big Play will be in Chicago's Auditorium Theatre for three days in the Loop. (The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of DisneyNOW, Disney+ and this ABC station.)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad are visitng Chicago this weekend!

Bluey's Big Play will take the Auditorium Theatre stage Friday through Sunday.

Puppet Doctor Jhess Knight joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about her role in Bluey's Big Play.

Knight is always on set, prepared to fix any issues one of the character's costumes might face.

The play runs about 50 minutes with no intermission. Tickets start at $43, everyone attending needs a ticket.

To purchase tickets, click here.

