Chicago mother, daughter fatally struck after leaving St. Louis Drake concert

ST LOUIS -- A mother and daughter from Chicago were struck by a car and killed leaving a Drake concert in St. Louis, Missouri Wednesday.

KMOV reports around 12:30 a.m., St. Louis police said the mother and daughter were walking back from the Enterprise Center where Drake performed.

Police said the driver of a Jeep Cherokee ran the lights for several blocks while also speeding. The Jeep sideswiped another car, causing it to spin and strike the two pedestrians crossing the street, police said.

The mother, in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and her daughter, in her 20s, died after being taken to the hospital. Their identities have not been released.

Several passengers from the other cars hit were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the Jeep was also hospitalized.