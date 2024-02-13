Chicago will not renew controversial ShotSpotter contract

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is not renewing its contract with ShotSpotter after this summer, the mayor's office said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's office released a statement Tuesday morning, saying the multi-million-dollar contract, which was set to expire Friday, will be extended through Sept. 22, but end after that.

The gunfire detection system has been criticized for allegedly being too costly and ineffective.

The city has used the controversial service since 2018, to alert police to gunshots.

Mayor Johnson vowed during the mayoral campaign that he would cancel the contract with SoundThinking - the company behind ShotSpotter.

Read Johnson's full statement below:

"The City of Chicago will not renew its contract with SoundThinking that expires February 16, 2024, and will decommission the use of ShotSpotter technology on September 22, 2024. During the interim period, law enforcement and other community safety stakeholders will assess tools and programs that effectively increase both safety and trust, and issue recommendations to that effect.



"In advance of the decommissioning in September, the Chicago Police Department will work to revamp operations within the Strategic Decision Support Centers, implement new training and further develop response models to gun violence that ultimately reduce shootings and increase accountability.



"Moving forward, the City of Chicago will deploy its resources on the most effective strategies and tactics proven to accelerate the current downward trend in violent crime. Doing this work, in consultation with community, violence prevention organizations and law enforcement, provides a pathway to a better, stronger, safer Chicago for all."

