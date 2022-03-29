Adam Toledo shooting: Tuesday marks 1 year since teen fatally shot by Chicago police

Toledo was shot and killed by CPD Officer Eric Stillman in the Little Village neighborhood on March 29, 2021.
Bodycam video showed Stillman and the 13-year-old running down an alley around 2:30 a.m. Video released by COPA appeared to show Toledo dropping the gun by a fence. Less than a second after the officer ordered the teen to drop the gun, Stillman fired, striking Adam Toledo in the chest.
Earlier in March, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced that the police officer involved will not face charges. She said Toledo had a gun and the officer perceived a threat.
"Officer Stillman reacted to the perceived threat presented by Adam Toledo, who he believed at the time was turning toward him to shoot him," Foxx said.
Some community members are blasting that decision. Another group wants the city to change its policy on foot chases.
After the decision by Foxx was announced, attorneys for Adam's family said in a statement, in part: "Despite that decision, we will continue fighting for Adam and have filed our civil complaint seeking monetary damages against Officer Stillman and the City of Chicago in our effort to get justice for Adam and the Toledo family. Officer Stillman's use of deadly force was excessive and posed a threat to the safety of Adam and others."