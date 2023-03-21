Illinois' top doctor warns of strep throat in children after 5 pediatric deaths reported

Severe complications from strep happen when, in rare instances, the bacteria migrate to other parts of the body and become invasive.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois' top doctor is warning about cases of strep throat in children.

Illinois health officials issued an alert about a rise in dangerous strep throat cases, with at least five pediatric deaths reported so far in the state.

The warning centers on the invasive Group-A strep throat.

"Germs are being found in parts of the body where you don't usually see them. They'll be found in the bloodstream, the lungs or even in the joints," said Dr. Michael Cappello, with Advocate Children's Hospital

Dr. Cappello, the vice-chairman of Advocate Children's Hospital, said there have been cases at the hospital of patients with invasive Group-A strep, with some needing intensive care.

However, all were treated successfully.

The reason behind the spike in pediatric cases remains unclear.

"With the increase in viral infections in the respiratory surge in the winter, that presence of the virus -- if you get the Group A virus on top of that, the virus is working on immune system, it could be breaking it down a little bit," Dr. Cappello said.

Group-A strep bacteria can cause common and generally mild illnesses, but doctors urge parents to contact their health providers when their children come down with severe symptoms, like scarlet fever.

"It's when you get a rash that almost makes you look like sunburn," said Dr. Arti Barnes, with IDPH. "Diffused red rash of the body and then the skin on the fingertips might start peeling off."

To prevent group a strep infections, doctors recommend you cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, wash your hands often with soap and water, and make sure everyone in the house is up to date with flu, COVID and chickenpox vaccines.