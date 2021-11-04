Broadway star talks 'What the Constitution Means to Me' show playing in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Broadway show "What the Constitution Means to Me" is playing right now in Chicago.
The performance promises an imaginative shaping of the next generation of Americans.
Cassie Beck, star of the show, joined ABC7 Thursday morning.
Beck discussed what the show is about and how it stays relevant in 2021. She also talked about what it's like performing on stage after theaters were shut down during the pandemic and what she likes about performing shows in Chicago.
"What the Constitution Means to Me" runs through this Sunday at the Broadway playhouse at Water Tower Place in Streeterville.
Visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com for more.
