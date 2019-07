Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: 3 victims killed were all under 30, authorities say

GILROY, Calif. -- A 6-year-old boy was among the three young people killed when a gunman opened fire at a California food festival.At least 25 people were sent to the hospital, according to representatives from four area hospitals . St. Louise Regional Hospital said one patient was among the dead. Of the injured patients, at least 12 were being treated for gunshot wounds, while the others had non-gunshot-related injuries.Police said the gunman was also killed on Sunday. They identified the suspect as a local 19-year-old man Here's what we know so far about the victims who were killed.Stephen, who was just 6 years old, died in the shooting. Stephen was with his mother and grandmother at the annual food festival. They were both hospitalized as well.His other grandmother, Maribel Romero, said Stephen was "always kind, happy and, you know, playful."At a press conference on Monday, authorities said a 13-year-old girl and a man in his 20s were the other people who were killed.