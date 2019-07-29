Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Santino William Legan: What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect

GILROY, Calif. -- The man who was allegedly behind the deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California on Sunday has been identified as 19-year-old Santino William Legan, a law enforcement official has confirmed.

Police have surrounded the home of the suspect's father in Gilroy, which is about a mile away from the shootings.

Police said on Sunday that a man had opened fire at the food festival, killing three and injuring a dozen others, before he himself was killed. Among the victims who died is a 6-year-old boy, Stephen Romero.

Police also said there is a possible second suspect and that they are working to find that person.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

