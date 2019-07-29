Wheaton man accused of punching, elbowing 4 police officers, DUI

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- A Wheaton man has been charged after he punched and elbowed four police officers on Saturday, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said.Police responded to a report of a possible DUI on Briarbrook Drive at about 7:56 p.m., police said. When officers arrived, police said 21-year-old Lucas Sage was outside of his vehicle and was chasing a man through a parking lot.Sage attempted to leave the scene and then threatened the officers and lunged toward an officer, prosecutors said. While four police officers attempted to take Sage into custody, prosecutors said he punched two of the officers and elbowed the other two.After being taken into custody, prosecutors said Sage head-butted the cage inside the squad car.Sage has been charged with four counts of aggravated battery, one count of criminal damage to government supported property, once count of aggravated resisting a police officer and several misdemeanor charges, including DUI. His bond was set at $100,000.