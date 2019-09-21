Wheaton police investigate reported attempted child abduction

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in west suburban Wheaton issue an alert following a report of an attempted child abduction on Friday.

Officers responded to the 500 block of East Parkway Drive at approximately 2:00 p.m..

Two juveniles were walking on the sidewalk when they were approached by a man driving an older model black SUV, according to police.

The driver asked the kids for their phone numbers and requested they come over to his vehicle to give him the numbers, police said.

He then drove away eastbound on Parkway after the kids declined to give a phone number.

The suspect is described to be a black male in his 40s, wearing a black shirt and red baseball hat.

The police department encourages anyone with information to contact Lieutenant Bill Cooley at 630-260-2077.
