Suspect at large after SUV hits pedestrian, drives into Wheeling home, authorities say

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- An SUV hit a person and then crashed into a home in northwest suburban Wheeling Wednesday morning, according to officials.Wheeling police and fire crews responded just before 7:40 a.m. to a report of a vehicle driving into a house in the 700-block of Equestrian Drive. When police arrived they saw the SUV partially lodged in the front entryway of a home in the block. No one was inside the car.Witnesses told police the driver fled the scene after hitting the home.A male victim was found at the scene and appears to have suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, police said. Witnesses said he was pinned under the car for some time.One resident of the home was inside during the crash but was not injured. Neighbors said a mother and daughter live there."I think somebody might have been chasing somebody, but we don't know; that's what we're hearing," neighbor Coreen Flynn said.The incident drew a large police response to the normally quiet neighborhood near Elmhurst and Equestrian roads Wednesday.Police said they were not commenting on what they believe might have happened.