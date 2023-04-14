Taxes 2023: What to know if you've procrastinated filing your tax return

A third of all Americans say they wait till the last minute, according to a recent study.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Have you been procrastinating doing your taxes? You are not alone. In fact, a surprising number of people wait until the last minute.

Tax Day is right around the corner, at midnight on Tuesday April 18 to be exact. So if you still haven't filed, it's time to get your paperwork together.

Tiesha Baldwin is a tax expert who is certified to represent taxpayers before the IRS. She said if you haven't filed yet and your taxes are not very simple, "you need to file an extension of time to file, before April 18 -- midnight April 18. And you also have to make an estimated tax payment by April 18. Just because you filed for an extended time to file, does not mean you have an automatic extension of time to PAY. So, if you want an extension of time to pay, you need to file a request for an extension of time to pay and that'll give you until October the 15."

There's still time to find a tax preparer, but make sure you do thorough research.

"The IRS has a list on their website of reputable tax return preparers," Baldwin said. "So you can go to www.irs.gov website and find a preparer in your area."

Phony tax preparers have been prosecuted for inflating refunds. Others, for taking payment and never filing their clients' taxes.

So, check that they have a Preparer Tax Identification Number, that they are directing your refund to your bank account and that you aren't asked to sign an unfinished tax return.

"Make sure that when they prepare your return, that they signed the return as the preparer, and it's not signed as 'self-prepared.' That's a major red flag," Baldwin added.

Any legitimate tax preparer signs their own name so the IRS knows who to go to if anything goes wrong.

Individual tax filers can use the IRS's Free File to electronically request an extension, while paying all or part of their estimated income tax due.