Free tax help centers now open across Chicago area

The federal tax deadline for this year is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Help is available for people in the Chicago area still needing to filing their 2022 federal income taxes.

Chicago residents who meet a certain income threshold can also access free tax help sessions. The assistance is available to families who earn up to $60,000 per year.

Several sites where you can take advantage of the city's free tax assistance program, Tax Prep Chicago, are now open across the city and suburbs. Services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis at most locations, so residents are encouraged to arrive early.

The locations, site hours and documents you should bring are listed at TaxPrepChicago.org, or you can call the city's helpline, 311.

Several more IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers are also open for face-to-face help across the Chicago area.

Chicago:

230 S. Dearborn Street

Chicago, IL 60604

Mon - Fri: 8:30am - 4:30pm

Call for Appointment: (844) 545-5640

Schiller Park

5100 River Road

Schiller Park, IL 60176

Mon - Fri: 8:30am - 4:30pm

Call for Appointment: (844) 545-5640

Downers Grove

2001 Butterfield Rd.

Downers Grove, IL 60515

**This TAC opens at 9:15 a.m. 4/17 & 4/24**

Mon - Fri: 8:30am - 4:30pm

Call for Appointment: (844) 545-5640

Orland Park

14479 John Humphrey Drive

Orland Park, IL 60462

Mon - Fri: 8:30am - 4:30pm

**This TAC opens at 9:15 a.m. 4/17 & 4/24**

Merrillville

370 E. 84th Dr.

Merrillville, IN 46410

Mon - Fri: 8:30am - 4:30pm

(Closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m.)

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR FREE TAX HELP?

Families earning up to $60,000 annually

Taxpayers who need to file amendments (Form 1040X or Form IL-1040X)

We will prepare the 2022 tax year (2016-2021 during off-season tax sessions)

WHO IS NOT ELIGIBLE FOR TAX HELP?

Those who have income from rental property

Those who filed bankruptcy in the year they wish to file

Those that received Form 1099-A (Acquisition or Abandonment of Secured Property)

Other, less common situations are out of scope. If you are unsure whether or not Ladder Up can prepare your return, please leave a message at (312) 409-1555 with your tax situation and question, or check Ladder Up's website: https://www.goladderup.org/TAP

WHAT INFORMATION SHOULD I BRING TO A TAX SITE?

Personal Information

Original Social Security card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for yourself, your spouse, and ALL other individuals listed on your tax return

A valid form of government photo identification (for you and your spouse if you are filing a joint return)

Bank routing and account numbers

Verification of health insurance if purchased through the Marketplace (Form 1095-A)

Copy of last year's tax return, if available.

If Married Filing Jointly, BOTH spouses must be present to have the return prepared

Year-End Income Statements

Form W-2 for each job

Forms: 1099-MISC, 1099-NEC, or 1099-K for self-employment income, such as rideshare driving with Uber/Lyft

1099 forms for retirement, Social Security, unemployment, interest, dividends, stock sales, and miscellaneous income

Economic Impact Payment letter (3rd stimulus check)

Advanced Child Tax Credit letter (Notice L6419)

Expenses and Credits

Record of educational expenses you paid for children in grades K-12

Tuition expenses paid for you or your children to attend college or university (Form 1098-T)

Student loan interest paid (Form 1098-E)

Childcare expenses: Provide name, address, and tax identification number (Employer Identification Number or Social Security Number)

Homeowners: Mortgage interest and property taxes paid

Self-employed taxpayers: Job-related expenses

For taxpayers that need to visit a free tax site located outside of Chicago, please visit Ladder Up's website for more information: https://www.goladderup.org/locations

IF YOU DO NOT QUALIFY FOR FREE TAX HELP

You may be eligible to file your current year's tax return for free using: irs.gov/freefile OR goladderup.org/etap.

If you choose to use a commercial preparer, make sure you know your rights: Taxpayer Bills of Rights

Search the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers: http://irs.treasury.gov/rpo/rpo.jsf