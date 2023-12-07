McDonald's Bolingbrook CosMc's spin-off restaurant serves eager patrons ahead of official opening

McDonald's announced the CosMc's spin-off location in Bolingbrook will open Friday and shared details about the restaurant's menu.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's was supposed to have a soft-launch opening Friday in the Chicago suburbs, but eager patrons who camped out Thursday got early access to some sweet treats.

ABC7 observed the site near Boughton and Weber roads in Bolingbrook Thursday, where long lines had formed at the restaurant's four drive-thru lanes.

A spokesperson for the company told ABC7 that they had only planned to serve a small amount of people as a test, but once more people got in line, they decided to serve them as well.

An official opening for the restaurant was initially still expected to happen Friday.

The company made their official announcement of the restaurant's opening and menu items on Wednesday.

CosMc's menu items, photo courtesy of McDonald's: