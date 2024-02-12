Illinois primary election 2024: Early voting Chicago supersite opens this week

Any voter in Chicago can cast their ballot at any early voting site, no matter where they live in the city.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early voting for the March primary election begins Thursday in Cook County.

Voters can cast their ballot at the downtown Chicago supersite, 191 N. Clark St., starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Early Voting in all 50 wards of Chicago will begin March 4 at 9 a.m.

Early voting at suburban Cook County courthouses begins Wednesday, Feb. 21.

RELATED: Illinois election board decides Donald Trump will stay on primary ballot

The Illinois primary Election Day is Tuesday, March 19.

What's on the ballot?

Voters will nominate a candidate for either the Republican or Democratic party for:

- U.S. president

- U.S. representative

- Illinois state senator

- Illinois state representative

- Illinois supreme court judge

- Illinois appellate court judge

- Circuit court judge

- Subcircuit judge

- Cook County state's attorney

- Cook County commissioner

- Cook County clerk of the circuit court

- Water Reclamation District commissioner

- Board of Review commissioner

Voters will elect:

- Ward committeeperson

- Delegates and alternate delegates to National Nominating Convention

