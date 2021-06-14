movies

Pixar's 'Luca': Watch an exclusive clip from upcoming Disney+ film

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch an exclusive clip from Pixar's 'Luca'

LOS ANGELES -- "You guys want it just as bad as I do. You have the hunger. That's the most important thing."

That's what Giulia tells her new friends, who are actually sea monsters in disguise, as they form a team to compete in their town's Portorosso Cup race in Pixar's new film "Luca."

Watch the video in the player above to check out the exclusive clip from "Luca," and keep reading for a look at everything to know about the film ahead of its streaming premiere on Disney+ this week.

"Luca" plot


Enrico Casarosa, who directed the Pixar short "La Luna," helms this Pixar feature about Luca's unforgettable summer on the Italian Riviera with his best friend Alberto, who are both sea monsters in disguise. The two make a new friend, Giulia, and all share gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides along the way, but their fun is threatened by their deeply held secret.

VIDEO: Watch the trailer for 'Luca'
EMBED More News Videos

"This is going to be the best summer ever!" teases the new trailer for "Luca," released Thursday. Pixar says the film is a "coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides."



"This movie is about the friendships that change us," Casarosa explained in a production brief. "It's a love letter to the summers of our youth -- those formative years when you're finding yourself."

Adds producer Andrea Warren: "It's a magical coming-of-age story. It's about remembering the people who shaped us along the way."

"Luca" cast, crew



The film's cast includes Jacob Tremblay as Luca Paguro, Jack Dylan Grazer as Alberto Scorfano, Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercole Visconti, Maya Rudolph as Luca's mom Daniela, Marco Barricelli as Giulia's dad Massimo, Jim Gaffigan as Luca's dad Lorenzo, and Sandy Martin as Luca's grandma.

In addition to director Casarosa and producer Warren, the crew includes executive producers Pete Docter, Peter Sohn and Kiri Hart. The story is credited to Casarosa, Jesse Andrews and Simon Stephenson, with Andrews and Mike Jones writing the screenplay. Dan Romer scored the film.

"Luca" streaming release date



"Luca" will debut exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, June 18, 2021. Click here to learn more.

"Luca" will also play a one-week limited engagement at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles from June 18-24.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar and this ABC station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviespixarmovie newsdisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Watch the new trailer for Pixar's 'Luca'
MOVIES
Who are the Eternals? Get to know the MCU's newest heroes
Tickets available for Chicago International Children's Film Festival
Kristen Stewart is engaged to Dylan Meyer
Everything we know about 'Hocus Pocus 2'
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News