White Sox, Digs with Dignity surprise Chicago mom of 3 with home makeover

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A well-deserving mother of three got a home makeover that should make Chicago Proud.White Sox legend Bo Jackson was on hand to surprise Tanika Harmon and her three kids at their South Side home Friday afternoon.The White Sox teamed up with the groupto give Harmon's home a new look. She got new furniture, linens, decor and even new toys for her kids.While Harmon was gone for the day, an entire team transformed her home to make it look like new."Since I was 18 I've been homeless, literally homeless going from shelter to shelter and stuff like this," Harmon said. "I've been in this house for two years now and we didn't really have anything. So now that y'all did this, this was my dream come true. I've been wanting something like this all my life. And since I didn't have nothing, y'all gave my kids what I didn't have, and I appreciate it so much."Digs with Dignity is a local non-profit that provides donated and refurbished furniture and home goods to people and families in need.