Renderings of possible new Chicago White Sox stadium in South Loop released

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New renderings of the proposed plans for a new Chicago White Sox stadium in the South Loop.

The new complex would consist of the stadium, open park spaces and apartment buildings.

Newly released renderings from the developer Related Midwest reveal what the team's new home could look like.

The renderings show an open-aired, half translucent ballpark, which would add to Chicago's historic skyline.

This new ballpark would move the Sox from their longtime Bridgeport home to a more than 60-acre plot of land in Chicago's newest neighborhood known as "The 78."

The developer's images imagined riverfront baseball nestled between Roosevelt Road and 18th Street.

"The development would be a catalyst for the creation of Chicago's next great neighborhood, create tens of thousands of permanent and construction jobs and bring a state-of-the-art White Sox ballpark to the South Loop riverfront," Developer Related Midwest said in a statement.

Third Ward Alderwoman Pat Dowell supported the opportunity for growth, but also acknowledged the impact in traffic.

"The traffic impact on Roosevelt Road and 18th Street, security, and quality of life issues such as concert noise and pedestrian neighborhood access are just a few of the issues that will all have to be resolved," Dowell said last month.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf said in a joint statement they discussed "the historic partnership between the team and Chicago and the team's ideas for remaining competitive in Chicago in perpetuity".

The White Sox are the second professional sports team, alongside the Chicago Bears, that Chicago leaders are scrambling to retain within city limits.

Behind the pictures of the potential shiny new facade, remains an allusive price tag, and the unanswered question of who foots the bill.