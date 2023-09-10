Chicago man identified as body recovered from Lake Michigan in Whiting, Indiana, authorities say

WHITING, Ind. (WLS) -- The body of a Chicago man was recovered from Lake Michigan Saturday in Whiting, Indiana, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Gerardo Casteneda-Soto, who lived in Chicago, IDNR said.

See also | Bryan Jackson remains missing after going swimming in Lake Michigan

Authorities were called to Whiting Lakefront Park around 4 p.m. Saturday for a person struggling in the water, IDNR said. Casteneda-Soto was later discovered by the Whiting Fire Department and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Casteneda-Soto's cause of death was not immediately know. An autopsy is pending, IDNR said.

Indiana Conservation Officers continue to investigate.