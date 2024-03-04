Chicago celebrates Casimir Pulaski Day, known as Father of the American Cavalry

On the first Monday of March, residents honor General Pulaski, a Polish Revolutionary War hero, who died fighting for America's freedom.

On the first Monday of March, residents honor General Pulaski, a Polish Revolutionary War hero, who died fighting for America's freedom.

On the first Monday of March, residents honor General Pulaski, a Polish Revolutionary War hero, who died fighting for America's freedom.

On the first Monday of March, residents honor General Pulaski, a Polish Revolutionary War hero, who died fighting for America's freedom.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago and the State of Illinois celebrated Casimir Pulaski Day.

The Polish Museum of America hosted a celebration on Monday.

On the first Monday of March, residents honor General Pulaski, a Polish Revolutionary War hero, who died fighting for America's freedom.

READ MORE: Happy birthday, Chicago! Here are some fun facts as the city turns 187 years old

General Pulaski is recognized as the "Father of the American Cavalry."

All government offices in the City of Chicago are closed Monday, but Chicago Public Schools are in session.