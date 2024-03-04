Happy birthday, Chicago! Here are some fun facts as the city turns 187 years old

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Happy birthday to the city of Chicago!

The city was officially founded on March 4, 1837 by Jean Baptiste Point du Sable and his wife Kitihawa.

To celebrate Eli's Cheesecake and Ida Artisan Ice Cream will host a pop-up party outside the historic Water Tower.

The pop-up begins at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Water Tower on North Michigan Avenue.

Fun Facts about Chicago

Chicago is known as the United States' railroad capital.

The city has more major railroads serving the city than any other place in America.

The "L" train system was the first elevated railway in the U.S., debuting in 1892.

Lincoln Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in the country, and one of the few remaining free zoos in the U.S.

The Adler Planetarium was the first planetarium in the Western Hemisphere. It opened on May 12, 1930.

The Water Tower was built in the late 1860s. It was one of the few buildings to survive the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. It was designed by Architect William W. Boyington.

Chicago is home to the Willis Tower, formerly known as Sears Tower, which is one of the largest skyscrapers in the world.

The 110-story building became part of the iconic Chicago skyline in 1973. The broadcast antennas were added in 1982, according to the building's website.