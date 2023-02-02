Man who tried to murder in-laws charged with trying to hire hitman from Will County prison

Michael Liu is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and more for allegedly stabbing his in-laws in Unincorporated Crete last week.

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A Wisconsin who is charged in the stabbing of his in-laws in their home in Unincorporated Crete is now also charged with trying to hire a hitman from prison.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report

Michael Liu, 43, has been in custody since early December on charges of attempted murder, home invasion and more for allegedly trying to kill his soon-to-be-ex-wife's parents by shooting and stabbing them at their home just days before he was set to turn himself in to Waukesha law enforcement for a conviction for domestic battery and a violation of an order of protection.

Prosecutors and police said the attack in Unincorporated Crete was an attempt to enact revenge.

RELATED: 3 critically injured in Will County stabbing during apparent domestic incident: police

The Will County Sheriff's Office said they have now charged with soliciting murder for hire. Police say he has approached several inmates at the Will County Adult Detention Facility about hiring a hitman to murder witnesses in his attempted murder case.

According to the criminal complaint, Liu allegedly offered to pay $20,000 for the murders.

READ MORE: Retired couple stabbed by son-in-law who may have been angry about divorce, authorities say

Police said they were able to record Liu discussing his murder for hire plot with other inmates in the facility.

The new charges carry an additional $1 million bond. Police said it is possible additional charges may be filed against Liu in the future.