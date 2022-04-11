Politics

Businessman Willie Wilson to announce decision on potential mayoral run

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Businessman Willie Wilson is expected to announce his decision on if he will run for mayor of Chicago.

If Wilson decides to run, it will be his third attempt at the mayor's office.

Businessman Willie Wilson's 2nd Chicago gas giveaway smoother but not without hiccups

Over the last few weeks, Wilson held gas giveaways to help commuters. At his most recent event he talked about how Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan to offer prepaid gas cards to residents will do little to help most people struggling to fill their tanks.

While Wilson endorsed Lightfoot when she ran for mayor, he quickly expressed his disappointment and criticized her efforts at reducing crime across the city.

Alderman Ray Lopez announces 2023 Chicago mayoral run

In his announcement Monday, Wilson also plans to discuss his plan to help citizens with soaring high gas prices.
