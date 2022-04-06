Politics

Alderman Ray Lopez announces 2023 Chicago mayoral run

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Alderman Ray Lopez.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fifteenth Ward Alderman Raymond Lopez announced Wednesday that he is running for mayor of Chicago in 2023.

"I love my City and like most Chicagoans, I am sick and tired of watching Chicago flounder at the hands of a rudderless ship," Lopez said. "The time is now to provide our great City with the compassion and leadership it deserves. I'm in, and I hope Chicago will join me."

Lopez will make an official announcement Wednesday afternoon. He currently serves as alderman of the 15th Ward, which includes parts of Brighton Park, the Back of the Yards and West Englewood.
