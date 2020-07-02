Politics

Willie Wilson to announce run for US Senate Thursday as independent in challenge to Dick Durbin

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago businessman Willie Wilson will kick off his campaign to run for US Senate Thursday against longtime incumbent Dick Durbin.

Wilson is scheduled to speak at the New Covenant Baptist Church around 11:00 a.m., where he is expected to make the official announcement.

Wilson will run as an Independent on the November ballot.

Wilson unsuccessfully ran for Chicago mayor in 2015 and again 2019. He also ran for president in 2016.

Back in May, Wilson was critical of Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot for keeping churches closed as part of stay-at-home orders.

Several churches in Chicago were fined for holding services, and Wilson said he would pay their fines.
