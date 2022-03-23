Arts & Entertainment

A trip to Skydeck Chicago doesn't have to mean heading to The Ledge

By Michelle Corless
Staycation: Skydeck Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Visiting Skydeck Chicago at Willis Tower doesn't mean you have to head out on The Ledge.

There's a new museum at the base at the base of the building.

"We have a rich Chicago experience that really captures the best of what we're all about: our food, our people, our culture," said Randy Stancik, General Manager of Skydeck Chicago.

Of course, heading up to The Ledge is what gives you the views.

Skydeck Chicago is currently open 9AM-10PM Sundays-Fridays and from 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturdays.
