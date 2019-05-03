Window broken, slurs and hate symbols painted on Muslim family's Bolingbrook home

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban Muslim family is concerned for their safety after they said their house was vandalized in an anti-Muslim attack.Bolingbrook police said officers responded to the home in the 100-block Enclave Circle at 2:48 a.m. on April 27. Police said an unknown person threw a brick through a bedroom window, and multiple derogatory, homophobic and racist slurs spray painted on the front of the home.The graffiti also included a swastika and profanity.Police said they believe the attack was targeted, not a random attack on the family.An investigation is ongoing.