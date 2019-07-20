WINGS Resale stores benefit survivors of domestic violence

WINGS provides a pathway to independence for people whose lives have been disrupted by domestic violence. The organization provides emergency shelters and transitional housing for victims of domestic violence, and other basic needs, such as food and clothing.
WINGS is partially funded by proceeds from three WINGS Resale stores. These stores are known for their selection of high-end donated merchandise. They are currently accepting clothing donations for its resale stores, especially men's clothing.
WINGS Resale Stores are in Arlington Heights, Schaumburg and Niles.
To learn more, visit https://wingsprogram.com/wings-resale-shops/
