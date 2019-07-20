WINGS Resale stores benefit survivors of domestic violence

WINGS provides a pathway to independence for people whose lives have been disrupted by domestic violence. The organization provides emergency shelters and transitional housing for victims of domestic violence, and other basic needs, such as food and clothing.

WINGS is partially funded by proceeds from three WINGS Resale stores. These stores are known for their selection of high-end donated merchandise. They are currently accepting clothing donations for its resale stores, especially men's clothing.

WINGS Resale Stores are in Arlington Heights, Schaumburg and Niles.

To learn more, visit https://wingsprogram.com/wings-resale-shops/
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 shot in separate lakefront shootings
Excessive Heat Warning continues for area Saturday
Over 100 people honor homeless veteran who lived under Joliet bridge
Boy, 9, injured after rides collide at Midlothian carnival
Jussie Smollett's attorneys argue against special prosecutor, want judge replaced
Man dies after falling off bike, onto Blue Line tracks: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Extreme heat continues Saturday
Show More
Trump says he's trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home
Man accused of raping girl, 4, in McDonald's bathroom
Substation fires cause Wisconsin power outage on hottest day of year
Swim bans at Evanston, North Side beaches due to bacteria, rough surf
Water bottle warning: Can it start a fire in your car?
More TOP STORIES News