Winnetka man pulled from lake near Centennial Park Beach in serious condition

WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) -- A man is in serious condition after being given CPR after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Centennial Park Beach.

Winnetka fire officials said a boat was pulling three or four children on a tube in the water near Centennial Park Beach when one of the kids on the tube fell in the water. A man on the boat jumped into rescue that child, but then he went under the water for about a minute.

Others on the boat were able to pulls the drowning man onto the boat and began CPR on him, fire officials said. The boat was met at the beach by Winnetka first responders who continued CPR.

The man was taken to a hospital in Evanston in serious condition. No further updates have been provided.

It was not known what caused the man to go under the water.