Winnetka standoff connected to Northfield fatal shooting, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

An overnight standoff in north suburban Winnetka was connected to a deadly shooting that occurred Monday in Northfield, according to police.

By
NORTHFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
An overnight standoff involving a SWAT team in north suburban Winnetka was connected to a deadly shooting that occurred Monday in nearby Northfield, according to police.

A person was arrested in connection with a domestic-related shooting death in the 200-block of North Latrobe. That shooting happened after 7 p.m.

The suspect then barricaded himself in Winnetka near Tower Road and Green Bay. Police warned residents to stay alert and avoid the area.

"I was driving three four hours ago, saw and stopped. So it's very interesting, having at night, the SWAT team staged on Green Bay. It's not like this stuff happens all the time in the suburbs here," said Blake Segvich, who lives in the area.

The suspect was finally taken into custody late Monday night and the scene was secure.

Winnetka police said one person was killed in that shooting, but that person's identity has not yet been released.

Police remain on the scene in Northfield Tuesday morning, continuing their investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
standoffswatbarricadedeadly shootingWinnetkaNorthfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hadiya Pendleton murder: Opening statements to begin in double trial
Crash outside parliament in London treated as terrorism
Italy bridge collapses during heavy storm, killing at least 11
Brewers face uphill battle in trying to dethrone Cubs
AccuWeather: Hot and sunny
Shooting suspect fatally shot by police in Richton Park
New details emerge in Wilmette boat explosion
Family sues Swedish Covenant after stroke patient leaves hospital, falls, dies
Show More
Officer recorded punching a man could face assault charge
Harvey manhunt underway after 3 weekend shootings
Aretha Franklin's friend, publicist recalls ailing singer's love of Chicago
23 rescued French bulldogs will need months of recovery before adoption
More News