Winnetka standoff connected to Northfield fatal shooting, police say

An overnight standoff involving a SWAT team in north suburban Winnetka was connected to a deadly shooting that occurred Monday in nearby Northfield, according to police.A person was arrested in connection with a domestic-related shooting death in the 200-block of North Latrobe. That shooting happened after 7 p.m.The suspect then barricaded himself in Winnetka near Tower Road and Green Bay. Police warned residents to stay alert and avoid the area."I was driving three four hours ago, saw and stopped. So it's very interesting, having at night, the SWAT team staged on Green Bay. It's not like this stuff happens all the time in the suburbs here," said Blake Segvich, who lives in the area.The suspect was finally taken into custody late Monday night and the scene was secure.Winnetka police said one person was killed in that shooting, but that person's identity has not yet been released.Police remain on the scene in Northfield Tuesday morning, continuing their investigation.