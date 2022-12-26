Car mysteriously ends up atop snow pile in Minneapolis after winter storm

A car stuck atop a snowbank has provided many Minneapolis residents with something to gawk at and a mystery to discuss.

MINNEAPOLIS (WLS) -- An oddity atop a snow pile in the Twin Cities has turned into a viral winter visual and an enticing Minneapolis mystery.

The recent winter storm left a car somehow, some way, perched on top of a snowbank on a Minneapolis street.

Curious onlookers have been taking pictures of the stranded sedan, and wondering how it ended up stuck in such a lofty spot.

While no answers have been immediately forthcoming, one local resident think it offers a glimpse into their life, saying, "If you ever wondered what it was like to live in Minneapolis, this is it."

The mystery has remained unsolved for now. We're told lase Sunday night the car was moved off the street.